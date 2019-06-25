South Africa

Protesters set another bus alight during protest on N2 in Philippi

25 June 2019 - 20:58 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A bus has been burnt during a protest in Cape Town - the second in two days.
A bus has been burnt during a protest in Cape Town - the second in two days.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A bus has been set alight during a protest on the N2 in Philippi, Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town’s traffic department spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the N2 was closed between the R300 and Duinefontein Road as members of the public were burning tyres at the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Symphony Way in Philippi.

“The reason for the protest is not known,” said Bezuidenhout.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said law enforcement officials had been deployed to the scene.

“We are monitoring the situation. Our members are at the scene,” he said.

On Monday a Golden Arrow bus and a truck were set alight by protesters in Philippi.

READ MORE:

Passengers escape unharmed as bus and truck set alight in Philippi protest

A Golden Arrow bus and a truck have been burnt to ashes in Philippi, Cape Town, where protest action has forced road closures.
News
1 day ago

Eskom technicians 'intimidated, assaulted and held hostage'

Eskom has expressed concern about incidents where its offices are blockaded, its employees intimidated or assaulted and in some instances held ...
News
9 hours ago

Miners vow to stay underground despite promise to suspend 'sex pest'

Numsa has called on the government to intervene in a dispute that has resulted in close to 300 of its members protesting underground in Rustenburg.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  5. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa

Latest Videos

'What did Madiba see in you which we can't?'- 3 punchiest Sona debate moments
Pastor assaulted at Engen garage in Johannesburg
X