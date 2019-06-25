Protesters set another bus alight during protest on N2 in Philippi

A bus has been set alight during a protest on the N2 in Philippi, Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town’s traffic department spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the N2 was closed between the R300 and Duinefontein Road as members of the public were burning tyres at the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Symphony Way in Philippi.

“The reason for the protest is not known,” said Bezuidenhout.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said law enforcement officials had been deployed to the scene.

“We are monitoring the situation. Our members are at the scene,” he said.

On Monday a Golden Arrow bus and a truck were set alight by protesters in Philippi.