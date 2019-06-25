Sadia Sukhraj's killer faces life imprisonment

The man found guilty of the murder of Durban schoolgirl Sadia Sukhraj faces the prospect of life behind bars.

Although Sibonelo Mkhize, 39, did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Sadia, Durban High Court judge Esther Steyn on Monday found him guilty of the schoolgirl’s murder as well as that of his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose.

She said before delivering her verdict that the killing of the grade 4 pupil last year had "changed lives forever".

The tragedy resulted in a national outpouring of grief and anger.

Steyn ruled that Mkhize was one of two armed robbers who hijacked a car belonging to the girl's father, Shailendra.

She found Mkhize guilty of Sadia's murder through the doctrine of common purpose.

Under laws of common purpose, an accused can be held to account for crimes he or she did not commit if by their own conduct they must have foreseen that the crimes could have been committed.