Thabo Mbeki says he did not ask for action to be taken against Zindzi Mandela

Former president Thabo Mbeki has moved to clarify that he did not say government must act against SA’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, for her tweets on land reform.

“At no point did he call for any action to be taken against ambassador Mandela. This is borne out by everything the journalist quoted from [former] president Mbeki,” the Thabo Mbeki Foundation said in a statement on Monday evening.

Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe said the Sunday Tribune asked Mbeki on Saturday if he had read Mandela’s tweets.

Mbeki reportedly told the Sunday newspaper he wanted government to investigate whether Mandela’s tweets were consistent with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message on land reform.

Gebe said: “His reply was that he had not read the tweet. [Former] president Mbeki, however, explained the discipline and culture of the diplomatic world in which, as representatives of the president of the republic and broadly the government, ambassadors and high commissioners represent official government policy, not their views and opinions.”