The Ramaphosa statue that everyone's talking about - it's real but not new

A sculpted head of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Limpopo has been met with mixed emotions on social media.

A picture of the sculpture started doing the rounds on Sunday and many social media users were left wondering whether it was fake.

While some found it to be funny, many blasted the statue as a failure and criticised the creator. Some Twitter users even said that the "Ramaphosa statue" was unveiled by Limpopo MEC for sports, arts and culture Thandi Moraka on June 23.

Except it wasn't.