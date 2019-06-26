South Africa

Dagga 'bushmaster' on a high as 3.8m plant blossoms in wife's veggie patch

26 June 2019 - 16:31 By Philani Nombembe
Verdon Bence's 158g cannabis bud earned him the title of SA's first "budmaster".
Verdon Bence's 158g cannabis bud earned him the title of SA's first "budmaster".
Image: enOrmus Bud

Horse manure can help you get high. This came to light after Trevor Rossouw won South Africa’s first competition for the largest marijuana plant on Wednesday.

Rossouw, from East London, said he knew horse poo was good for his wife’s veggies but he had no idea hat it would be even better for his dagga. 

"Bushmaster" Trevor Rossouw with the 3.8m dagga plant at his East London home.
"Bushmaster" Trevor Rossouw with the 3.8m dagga plant at his East London home.
Image: enOrmus Bud

The massive bush next to his house is 3.8m tall - big enough to make him SA's first dagga "bushmaster” in a competition launched by enOrmus Bud last year as a platform for its cannabis-growing kits.

“I dug the plant out of a friend’s garden in Elliot when it was about 10cm in October 2018. Builders had discarded some seeds while working on renovations," said Rossouw.

"I transplanted it to my wife’s veggie garden in East London. She uses only horse manure and homegrown compost - and her veggies are huge and superb.

"I added EnOrmus Bud three times to the soil - in December, January and February - and [the plant] started budding mid-February,” said Rossouw.

Fellow grower Verdon Bence, from Outdshoorn, was named SA's first "budmaster” for a 158g bud that he harvested from his own 3m plant. 

“It was grown outdoor with a lot of love and patience. This lady was part of a couple of other trees but she just took off and I could see she was a performer. I decided to replant her at the height of 2m, straight into the ground. That was when she really started to go crazy,” he said.

Verdon Bence's prize-winning bud.
Verdon Bence's prize-winning bud.
Image: enOrmus Bud

Rossouw said he believed that legalising cannabis would have a positive impact on the economy.

“The legalised growing of hemp and marijuana by small-scale rural growers to supply medical, clothing and building industries could create tens of thousands of much-needed jobs. The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have the ideal climate and high rural unemployment,” he said.

The competition was hosted by TransfOrmus, the company that manufactures enOrmus Bud, a concentrated microbial food for soil and plants.

MD Peter Searll said entries arrived from throughout Southern Africa.

“The budmaster was selected as the most appealing big bud, taking size and weight into account. There were longer buds, but they were not as thick or heavy as the winning entry," he said.

Searll said next year’s competition will include categories such as indoor versus outdoor, seniors, biggest tree and possibly a much requested "smokability" contest.

MORE:

SA restaurant chain cashes in on cannabis craze to offer dagga pizzas

Italian restaurant chain Col'Cacchio has served its first batch of cannabis pizza to Cape Town residents.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Let's not be dopey about cannabis: it has huge potential to fire up the Eastern Cape economy

Remarks I made recently about the need for our province to benefit from the cannabis economy not only brought things out of the bunker but showed how ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Dagga shop opens up across from cop shop - and it's all legal

SA's first commercial cannabis shop is across the road from Cape Town Central police station. And instead of harassing customers of the Goodleaf ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | 'Swazi Gold' dagga farmers fear new SA law could crush them

Mbuso has been growing cannabis for 14 years. He lives and tends the illicit crop in Swaziland, which is now known officially as Eswatini.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma asks court for limited role in raising his love child by Sonono Khoza South Africa
  4. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  5. WATCH | Snake rescued from shirt of sleeping man in hospital World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X