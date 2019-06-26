Dagga 'bushmaster' on a high as 3.8m plant blossoms in wife's veggie patch

The massive bush next to his house is 3.8m tall - big enough to make him SA's first dagga "bushmaster” in a competition launched by enOrmus Bud last year as a platform for its cannabis-growing kits.

“I dug the plant out of a friend’s garden in Elliot when it was about 10cm in October 2018. Builders had discarded some seeds while working on renovations," said Rossouw.

"I transplanted it to my wife’s veggie garden in East London. She uses only horse manure and homegrown compost - and her veggies are huge and superb.

"I added EnOrmus Bud three times to the soil - in December, January and February - and [the plant] started budding mid-February,” said Rossouw.

Fellow grower Verdon Bence, from Outdshoorn, was named SA's first "budmaster” for a 158g bud that he harvested from his own 3m plant.

“It was grown outdoor with a lot of love and patience. This lady was part of a couple of other trees but she just took off and I could see she was a performer. I decided to replant her at the height of 2m, straight into the ground. That was when she really started to go crazy,” he said.