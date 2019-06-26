South Africa

Denel CEO announces salaries will be paid in full by Friday

26 June 2019 - 11:37 By ERNEST MABUZA
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel has been having a torrid time.
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel has been having a torrid time.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Denel CEO Danie du Toit said he was confident that the company's turnaround plan would ensure the long-term sustainability of the business.

Du Toit said this on Wednesday when he confirmed that the state-owned arms manufacturer would pay full salaries to all Denel employees by Friday this week.

This follows a company statement on Tuesday morning that the company would be able to pay only 85% of salaries this month due to liquidity constraints.

On Tuesday afternoon, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced in parliament that a lender had come to the assistance of Denel and that full salaries would  now be paid.

"There is no clearer example of the damaging effects of state capture than the financial strain and uncertainty the 3,500 Denel employees and their families may face each month if the company's liquidity problems continue," Gordhan said.

Denel CEO Danie du Toit said on Wednesday the balance of the employees' salaries would be paid by Friday.

Denel unable to pay full salaries this month

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel is unable to pay its employees their full salaries this month.
News
1 day ago

Du Toit assumed his position in January this year. The board, when it announced his appointment in December last year, said his role would be to help build on the cash-strapped entity's turnaround strategy introduced in 2018.

Du Toit said the shareholder, the board and management were continuously working to find sustainable solutions to the liquidity crisis facing Denel.

He said Denel was, however, still facing challenges.

"Government is aware of the fact that Denel is highly leveraged and in need of recapitalisation to rebuild the business."

He said the company was pursuing business to strengthen market access and enable the development of new technology.

He said systems and processes were in place to strengthen governance, improve programme management, drive efficiencies and grow revenues.

"I am confident that working together towards the long-term resolution of the current challenges we will ensure the long-term sustainability of our business," he said.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Tuesday, Du Toit said Denel's previous management had signed loss-making contracts but the new management was trying to renegotiate those contracts.

"Largely, our balance sheet is weak for the moment because of those onerous historical contracts," Du Toit said.

MORE

Denel salaries to be paid following rescue loan

Staff at cash-strapped state arms maker Denel will now receive their June salaries in full after a money lender came to the rescue of the troubled ...
Politics
19 hours ago

eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs

Three of the four controversial Casspirs bought by the eThekwini municipality at a cost of R20m without a formal tender arrived in Durban on ...
News
4 months ago

Former Denel CEO drops bombshell about meetings with Guptas

In a startling testimony before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, former Denel group CEO Riaz Saloojee has placed former minister Malusi ...
Politics
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  2. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa
  3. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma asks court for limited role in raising his love child by Sonono Khoza South Africa
  5. WATCH | Snake rescued from shirt of sleeping man in hospital World

Latest Videos

Protest spreads as excavator digs up road and N12 near Potchefstroom blocked
'What did Madiba see in you which we can't?'- 3 punchiest Sona debate moments
X