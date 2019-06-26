Durban father describes two-day hell searching for his kidnapped son

A Durban father has described a two-day search for his kidnapped four-year-old son as hell.

Farouk Mhlongo was kidnapped from Clairwood, south of Durban, at the weekend.

News that Farouk had gone missing while his mother attended Madressa on Flower Road in Clairwood spread like wildfire on Saturday.

Vusi Mhlongo, Farouk's father, said CCTV footage supplied by the scrapyard across the road showed his son being by lured away from the building by a stranger.

"My wife was in Madressa and Farouk was playing outside. The gates of the Madressa opened to allow a vehicle out and Farouk sneaked out. He was curious about a motorbike parked outside the scrapyard."

The Umlazi father said the owner of the scrapyard saw this on his cameras and went out to check if Farouk was lost.