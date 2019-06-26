Financial Mail editor wins big at Sanlam financial journalist awards

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose has won the Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year award at an event in Johannesburg.

It's the third time Rose has won the award, with the judges commending his ability to "see through the fog of corporate miscreants and illuminate the objective facts".

At the event last week, Rose also won the Business and Companies award as well as the Financial Markets category award. His submission of articles on the Steinhoff financial scandal earned him victory in the Business and Companies category.

Several other Tiso Blackstar Group journalists writing for Financial Mail and Business Day were recognised at the awards.

Economy

Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick - Winner

Claire Bisseker, Financial Mail – First runner-up

Giulietta Talevi, Financial Mail – Second runner-up

Financial markets