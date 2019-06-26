Financial Mail editor wins big at Sanlam financial journalist awards
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose has won the Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year award at an event in Johannesburg.
It's the third time Rose has won the award, with the judges commending his ability to "see through the fog of corporate miscreants and illuminate the objective facts".
At the event last week, Rose also won the Business and Companies award as well as the Financial Markets category award. His submission of articles on the Steinhoff financial scandal earned him victory in the Business and Companies category.
Several other Tiso Blackstar Group journalists writing for Financial Mail and Business Day were recognised at the awards.
Economy
- Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick - Winner
- Claire Bisseker, Financial Mail – First runner-up
- Giulietta Talevi, Financial Mail – Second runner-up
Financial markets
- Rob Rose, Financial Mail - Winner
- Lisa Steyn, Business Day/Financial Mail – Runner-up
Consumer financial education
- Maya Fischer-French, Maya on Money - Winner
- Kate Ferreira, Financial Mail – First runner-up
- Sam Beckbessinger, Women's Health, You Magazine, Manage Your Money like a F*cking Grown-up (blog) – Second runner-up.
"Even though there are far fewer journalists working in SA than a decade ago, there is still deep talent in our newsrooms," said Rose about the awards.
"That you have a number of fantastic journalists like Claire Bisseker, Joan Muller, Giulietta Talevi and Sikonathi Mantshantsha all winning awards in the last year shows this, competing alongside the best in the country like Bruce Whitfield, Susan Comrie, Pauli van Wyk and Pieter-Louis Myburgh."
The Financial Mail's Joan Muller was also named News Journalist of the Year at the annual SA Property Owners' Association (Sapoa) awards. Business Day journalist Alistair Anderson was given a special mention in the same category.
"The awards are a testament to the excellent work our journalists put in week in and week out and are well deserved and reflect our focus at Tiso Blackstar on creating unique, engaging and quality content. Congratulations to all who were recognised," said Tiso Blackstar Group MD Andy Gill.