Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping missing teen

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl in Polokwane, Limpopo, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the family reported the girl missing last week after she left home and never returned.

An intensive search operation was launched by the police.

Ngoepe said following a tip-off by community members, the girl was found at a shack in Seshego on Sunday.

The man had fled but was arrested on Monday.

"The preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect, who is known to the girl, raped her repeatedly during the period she was abducted," Ngoepe said.

Cases of rape and abduction were opened. He will appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court soon.