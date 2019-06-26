South Africa

Municipal office closes as ANC faction protests youth league reinstatement of murderer

26 June 2019 - 14:05 By Yasantha Naidoo
About 200 people protested in KwaDukuza on Wednesday, allegedly over a proposal to reinstate an ANC Youth League official who was convicted and sentenced for murder.
The KwaDukuza municipality has closed its doors after protests in the town on Wednesday.

The municipality issued a notice on Wednesday informing the public that "due to protest action that has nothing to do with the municipality it has been forced to close its offices".

"As a result services will be temporarily disrupted. These precautionary measures were taken in consideration of the safety of the municipality's staff, their assets and clients."

The protest is understood to be related to factions within the ANC that are disgruntled over a proposal to reinstate former ANC Youth League secretary Musa Zondi to his former position.

Zondi was convicted for murder and kidnapping and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison by the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year and is appealing the matter.

ANC regional deputy secretary Matozi Khuzwayo did not respond to queries about the protest.

Head of KwaDukuza municipality communications Sifiso Zulu said that a group of protesters came to the office on Wednesday morning and a delegation demanded that the office be closed.

"We considered the safety of our employees and decided to close."

Zulu said they were unaware of the nature of the protest as the group did not hand over a memorandum, adding that the protesters said they also intended to shut down offices in the Ilembe municipality.

In response to queries about Zondi's possible appointment, Zulu said if the protest was related to that, it was an internal matter.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said: "From this morning at 2am a group of about 200 people gathered together and staged an illegal protest in KwaDukuza town. They were burning tyres and rubbish bins on the road. Police are monitoring the situation. No damages or injuries at this stage."

