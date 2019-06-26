'My brother died a hero': Bheki Cele visits family of slain cop in gangland

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the home of a policeman who was gunned down while on duty in Cape Town, saying that the community cannot go on living in fear of gangs.

Sgt Donovan Prins was responding to suspected gang violence when he was killed on Monday night.

The 34-year-old from the crime prevention unit at Steenberg police station was patrolling with his partner in Lavender Hill when they spotted five suspects.

The suspects fled, but when the officers pursued them they opened fire, wounding the sergeant who was driving the vehicle. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

"People are living in fear," said Cele, during a visit to the family to offer his condolences. "The fear in the community cannot go on. Even now, they fear that what we are doing here will reach the ears of the gangs."

Prins's sister told the minister: "I want the man who shot my brother to come forward."

"There's someone out there who did it, who is feeling like a hero. I want justice."

"My brother died a hero."