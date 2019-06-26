Pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals found in fish caught off Cape Town's coast

The City has said that no testing or treatment for chemical compounds, such as those indicated in Ojemaye and Petrik’s study, is undertaken.

Water channelled from roads and gutters into storm water drains, which then flow either directly to the sea, or into streams and rivers which discharge to the ocean, are also heavily polluted.

The City’s water and waste services department, headed by Mayco member Xanthea Limberg, has regularly blamed storm water run-off following periods of rainfall, rather than discharge from marine outfalls and sewage treatment works, when coastal water quality tests fail minimum guidelines.

This is despite the national Department of Environmental Affairs regulations that storm water pollution must be treated at source.

The most recent sewage spill into the Zandvlei estuary, which flows into False Bay at Muizenberg, was reported by Zandvlei nature reserve manager Kyran Wright to have occurred on May 9, resulting in the entire water body being closed for recreational purposes on May 15 and only reopened on May 31.

A sewage spill into the Sand River canal, which flows into Zandvlei, was also reported on April 24.

These are but the latest reported incidents of sewage pollution into the estuary, which is a nursery for fish in False Bay.

Little information on water quality

It is not clear how often coastal water quality at Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, Strandfontein and other testing sites on the coastline fail the minimum guidelines for the presence of indicator organisms such as E.coli and Enterococcus, as the City no longer makes the results of its tests available to the public.

Repeated requests by GroundUp to the City over the past 18 months to provide the results of the inland and coastal water quality tests conducted on a monthly and twice-weekly basis respectively, have not yielded any results.

Limberg has said the results of the City’s inland and coastal water quality monitoring “are presented at various public opportunities such as catchment management fora meetings, Protected Area Advisory Committees (PAAC), as well as monthly to the Water and Sanitation Department Director.”

But the chairperson of the Zandvlei Trust, Peter Kruger, who is present at such meetings, said no water quality reports are received by the Trust.

The Fish Hoek Valley Ratepayers and Residents Association has received water quality monitoring data from the City, but had to submit a Public Access to Information Act request, and sign a non-disclosure agreement. Thus the information cannot be shared.

The most recent communication from Limberg’s office to GroundUp, earlier this month, was: “The City is in the process of compiling this information for a new coastal water quality report that will be presented to Council structures during the early part of the coming 2019/20 financial year. We can share a copy of the report as soon as it’s been through the relevant Council committees. If all goes according to plan this should be around August.”

Attempts to get further information from Limberg last week were unsuccessful.