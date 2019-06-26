South Africa

Poll: Is the EFF a feminist party?

26 June 2019 - 10:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF's Naledi Chirwa sparked a debate on social media over the party's feminist identity.
The EFF sparked debate on social media over its feminist identity, following a statement made by Fees Must Fall activist Naledi Chirwa on Twitter.

In her tweet, Chirwa referenced a quote which she credited to the party's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu: "The EFF is a feminist organisation and we are unapologetic about that."

Chirwa then stirred things up even more, saying that the EFF was the only party that has made "a bold assertion that feminist discourse and gender mainstreaming be absorbed from primary education".

Many, including feminist author and professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, refuted Chirwa's claims and highlighted the EFF's past treatment of female journalists and other previous acts that would not be considered feminist.

TimesLIVE reported late last year that Tiso Blackstar political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy was attacked by three EFF men at a shopping store in Johannesburg. However, the party denied having anything to do with the attack.

In its defence, Chirwa and some of the party's supporters, said those who don't believe that the EFF is a feminist organisation only have themselves to blame for that perception.

"Everybody likes doing this; isolating feminists of EFF from EFF, yet using a few men's toxicity as an identity of EFF, she said.

So, could her claims be true?

