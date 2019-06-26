Prosecution given 'one more chance' in EFF MP's 'laptop theft' case

A laptop theft case against EFF MP Nazeer Paulsen was given one last chance on Wednesday after Cape Town magistrate Riaz Khan threatened to strike it off the roll.

The state asked for another postponement for the matter to be finalised for trial but Khan noted that the complaint was made in 2017 and that the case had been set down for trial twice since then.

The prosecution asked for another delay because the investigation was incomplete without a string of e-mails between Paulsen and the complainant, Western Cape MEC for social development Sharna Fernandez.

Fernandez, then speaker of the Western Cape provincial legislature, accused Paulsen of stealing a laptop belonging to the legislature.

According to Paulsen, his woes started in 2015 when he moved from the provincial legislature to the national assembly.

The MP previously told TimesLIVE that he wrote to Fernandez about his intention to buy the laptop, which he had been using for some time. However, he received no response.