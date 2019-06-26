Suspected drug lord arrested in Limpopo

Limpopo police on Tuesday arrested a suspect for allegedly making drugs at home, in an effort to “uproot the mushrooming of drugs”.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they received a tip-off about a drug lab at the house of a suspected drug lord, 33, on a plot on the outskirts of Tzaneen.

“During the process of searching this lab, a high quantity of dagga and mushrooms, which were in the processed stage, were discovered. The police also recovered three shotgun live rounds,” Ngoepe said.

The drugs recovered are worth about R200,000.

The suspect will appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court soon for drug manufacturing and the possession of unlicensed ammunition.