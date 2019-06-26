South Africa

Suspected drug lord arrested in Limpopo

26 June 2019 - 08:42 By Nico Gous

Limpopo police on Tuesday arrested a suspect for allegedly making drugs at home, in an effort to “uproot the mushrooming of drugs”.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they received a tip-off about a drug lab at the house of a suspected drug lord, 33, on a plot on the outskirts of Tzaneen.

“During the process of searching this lab, a high quantity of dagga and mushrooms, which were in the processed stage, were discovered. The police also recovered three shotgun live rounds,” Ngoepe said.

The drugs recovered are worth about R200,000.

The suspect will appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court soon for drug manufacturing and the possession of unlicensed ammunition.

MORE:

Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping missing teen

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl in Polokwane, Limpopo, police said on Wednesday.
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Westville inmates have a 'cocaine party' in prison

A number of inmates have been moved to a maximum secure facility following the emergence of two videos from Durban's Westville Prison, one of which ...
News
20 hours ago

Mother and son arrested for 'beating housebreaker to death'

A 45-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son were arrested on Monday after beating an alleged house robber to death in Butterworth, in the Eastern ...
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  2. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa
  3. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma asks court for limited role in raising his love child by Sonono Khoza South Africa
  5. WATCH | Snake rescued from shirt of sleeping man in hospital World

Latest Videos

'What did Madiba see in you which we can't?'- 3 punchiest Sona debate moments
Pastor assaulted at Engen garage in Johannesburg
X