WATCH | Protest spreads as excavator digs up road and N12 near Potchefstroom blocked

26 June 2019 - 12:31 By ERNEST MABUZA
The N12 near Potchefstroom remained closed on Wednesday as residents from nearby Ikageng blockaded the road from 5am.
Image: SA Police Service via Twitter

Protesters from Ikageng township near Potchefstroom in North West blocked the N12 national road near the township on Wednesday, resulting in lengthy delays along the route.

The national road between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp remained closed on both sides six hours later, police said.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the Ikageng community, unhappy about the allocation of stands and houses in the area, embarked on the protest on Monday. 

Myburgh said the N12 was blocked for short periods on Monday but was soon reopened.

The protest escalated on Tuesday when some community members dug up Sarafina Road in Ikageng using an excavator that they forcefully took from its owner, Myburgh said.

She said police in Ikageng have opened a case of malicious damage to property.

"This morning at 5am, they started blocking the road. The N12 is closed on both sides. Police are currently on the scene and are monitoring the situation," Myburgh said.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the N12 near Potchefstroom and to use the Mooibank Road as an alternative route.

