South Africa

10 arrested for violent N12 protest where excavator was used to dig up road

27 June 2019 - 12:39 By Iavan Pijoos

Ten people have been arrested for violent protests in Ikageng, near Potchefstroom in the North West, police said on Thursday.

As part of the protest action, unhappy residents "hijacked" an excavator and dug up a road in the area.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said six men and three women were arrested for public violence on Wednesday. This followed the arrest of another man the day before.

The Ikageng community, unhappy about the allocation of stands and houses in the area, embarked on the protest on Monday. They barricaded the N12 road between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom. 

Myburgh said protesters pelted cops and motorists with stones. Goods were also looted from a delivery truck.

The protest escalated on Tuesday when some community members dug up Sarafina Road in Ikageng using an excavator that they forcefully took from its owner.

Myburgh said a case of malicious damage to property was opened and a 36-year-old suspect was arrested.

All 10 suspects are expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"The police are maintaining presence in the area and the N12 has been opened for traffic since yesterday [Wednesday] evening."

