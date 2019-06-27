South Africa

Cable theft grounds Pretoria trains

27 June 2019 - 07:16 By Nico Gous
Thieves stole cables at the Winternest train station, grounding trains north of Pretoria.
Thieves stole cables at the Winternest train station, grounding trains north of Pretoria.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Roger Sedres

Cable theft grounded trains in the north of Pretoria on Thursday morning.

Thieves stole cables at the Winternest train station, Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Tony Games said in a media statement. 

“There is no overhead power supply in both lines resulting in train movement temporarily halted until the technical teams replaces stolen cables. All Mabopane and De Wildt trains are not running this morning [Thursday morning],” Games said.

“The growing element of cable theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure components which results in dysfunctional signals and track circuits rendering system temporarily dysfunctional is regrettable.”

MORE:

WATCH | Mbalula promises action after his Cape train ride fails to reach its destination

New transport minister Fikile Mbalula has re-dubbed himself the man to fix our problems - including the Western Cape’s troubled rail service. On ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  2. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  3. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  4. It was their fault that I beat them, says serial rapist South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X