Disgruntled protesters block Durban's city hall ahead of executive committee meeting

More than 100 protesters blocked all entrances to Durban’s city hall on Thursday, preventing councillors from entering and leaving the building.

Metro police had to step in to enable the councillors, who were scheduled to attend an executive committee meeting, to enter the building.

It is understood the group had gathered to voice their anger about allegedly not being paid by refuse-removal contractors, related to a dispute in Umlazi.

Ethekwini municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele said in a statement on Sunday that the city manager, Sipho Nzuza, had decided to do away with private contractors to ensure uninterrupted refuse removal in the sprawling township, which has been plagued by the refuse issue.

"This after waste collection in the township has been plagued by numerous challenges to the detriment of residents," said Nsele.