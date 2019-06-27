From family funerals to feminism: five times Ntsiki Mazwai took aim at EFF
Musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai is known among her Twitter followers to hold nothing back. She recently caused a social media storm following what many perceived to be an attack on the EFF - particularly its women, whom she accused of being power-hungry protectors of patriarchy.
The recent attacks were not the first as Mazwai has, on numerous occasions, taken aim at the party's head, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.
Here are five times Mazwai took aim at the party or its leadership on Twitter:
'EFF women are power hungry'
In a series of tweets, Ntsiki chimed in on a discussion on Twitter about whether the EFF is a feminist party. This came after the party's youngest MP, Naledi Chirwa, referenced EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who said the party is unapologetic about its support of feminism during its induction on Sunday.
I don't think EFF is feminist - I do think that it has some power hungry females. Who are willing to protect patriarchy to protect their positions......— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) June 24, 2019
I wanna see EFF women take over leadership and have Julius and Floyd listen to THEM......not endorse them and bestow them as feminists❤️we are tired of women chosen by men— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) June 25, 2019
'Malema family funerals an EFF affair?'
Are all of Julius's private issues gonna be main party events? Last week you had a national funeral for his aunt......this is a bit deep https://t.co/w1jfo9lAd1— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 11, 2019
EFF 'stole' PAC slogans
Ntsiki Mazwai accused the EFF of stealing the slogan "son of the soil" which the party used in their 2019 election campaign posters.
I must admit I find it disturbing that eff has stolen all the PAC slogans.......Julius is definitely not a son of the soil. He would need to be a pan Africanist for that title and he is a charterist. Can eff come with their OWN vision??? And stop dumbing down PAC— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) April 16, 2019
'EFF is Malema's protection unit'
Ntsiki again took aim at the EFF, saying since the expulsion of BLF founder Andile Mgxithama from the EFF four years ago, the party became "a security and protection unit" for its leader Julius Malema.
Eff used to have visionaries and revolutionaries until Julius felt intimidated and set out his fighters on the competition. But problem is juju didn't destroy his enemies completely and now mngxitama is awakening....— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 21, 2019
Infact EFF has become more of a security and protection unit for Julius Malema.......im no longer hearing "ideas " from that corner— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 21, 2019
Juju and the party
Back in 2017, Julius Malema and Ntsiki went in deep on Twitter after she threatened to pull out of the EFF in a tweet that she later deleted. "If EFF is Julius Malema then I will pass on EFF..stru" partly read the tweet to which Malema responded, saying he did not need her validation, calling her a "failed poet".
Ntsiki had performed at the party's May Day event, and in her response asked why she had been invited if she was a failed poet? Ntsiki also dropped files and shared a screen shot of Malema's DM in which he said he enjoyed her performance.
Ntsiki Mazwai rendering revolutionary poetry. African pride is the order of the day! #EFFAfricaDay #Asijiki pic.twitter.com/xTFe7P9fvn— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 25, 2017
Malema fired back, saying all artists were sent the same message.
I think this tweet by @ntsikimazwai started it all. Julius will drag her for days😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mtNofAvlHY— Amazement (@Amaze_M) July 23, 2017
But why dm me about my performance and explaining yourself if I'm so wack? Gtfoh pic.twitter.com/xrSq3gtOuk— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 23, 2017
I never thought showing respect to an artist will mean your life depends on them, the DM was send to all artists on that day by the way— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017