South Africa

From family funerals to feminism: five times Ntsiki Mazwai took aim at EFF

27 June 2019 - 10:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai often takes aim at EFF via Twitter.
Image: Via Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai is known among her Twitter followers to hold nothing back. She recently caused a social media storm following what many perceived to be an attack on the EFF - particularly its women, whom she accused of being power-hungry protectors of patriarchy. 

The recent attacks were not the first as Mazwai has, on numerous occasions, taken aim at the party's head, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

Here are five times Mazwai took aim at the party or its leadership on Twitter:

'EFF women are power hungry'

In a series of tweets, Ntsiki chimed in on a discussion on Twitter about whether the EFF is a feminist party. This came after the party's youngest MP, Naledi Chirwa, referenced EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who said the party is unapologetic about its support of feminism during its induction on Sunday. 

'Malema family funerals an EFF affair?'

EFF 'stole' PAC slogans

Ntsiki Mazwai accused the EFF of stealing the slogan "son of the soil" which the party used in their 2019 election campaign posters. 

'EFF is Malema's protection unit'

Ntsiki again took aim at the EFF, saying since the expulsion of BLF founder Andile Mgxithama from the EFF four years ago, the party became "a security and protection unit" for its leader Julius Malema. 

Juju and the party

Back in 2017, Julius Malema and Ntsiki went in deep on Twitter after she threatened to pull out of the EFF in a tweet that she later deleted. "If EFF is Julius Malema then I will pass on EFF..stru" partly read the tweet to which Malema responded, saying he did not need her validation, calling her a "failed poet".

Ntsiki had performed at the party's May Day event, and in her response asked why she had been invited if she was a failed poet? Ntsiki also dropped files and shared a screen shot of Malema's DM in which he said he enjoyed her performance.  

Malema fired back, saying all artists were sent the same message. 

