From family funerals to feminism: five times Ntsiki Mazwai took aim at EFF

Musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai is known among her Twitter followers to hold nothing back. She recently caused a social media storm following what many perceived to be an attack on the EFF - particularly its women, whom she accused of being power-hungry protectors of patriarchy.

The recent attacks were not the first as Mazwai has, on numerous occasions, taken aim at the party's head, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

Here are five times Mazwai took aim at the party or its leadership on Twitter:

'EFF women are power hungry'

In a series of tweets, Ntsiki chimed in on a discussion on Twitter about whether the EFF is a feminist party. This came after the party's youngest MP, Naledi Chirwa, referenced EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who said the party is unapologetic about its support of feminism during its induction on Sunday.