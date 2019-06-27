Human Rights Commission sets sights on Gavin Watson's family over Agrizzi's k-word audio clip

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) plans to take on members of controversial Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's family over an audio recording of state capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi in which he used the k-word.

TimesLIVE understands Watson's children are among those in the commission's sights over the recording, which was apparently made without Agrizzi's knowledge.

The commission wants to speak to the family members over the recording and sharing of the audio clip.

The commission's Gauteng manager Buang Jones said the first part of the legal battle over the recording played out in the Equality Court on Thursday, where Agrizzi and the SAHRC reached a settlement. Agrizzi agreed to pay R200,000 to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra, Johannesburg, following his use of the k-word in the audio clip, which was played during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry earlier this year.

The settlement was made an order of court.