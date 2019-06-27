'I was targeted because I'm black and a woman': Nomgcobo Jiba

Majavu said he found it interesting that organisations such as Freedom Under Law, the DA and the bar council had nothing to say about the conduct of another deputy NDPP, Willie Hofmeyr, who himself was criticised in the strongest terms in the Supreme Court of Appeal in a DA versus Jacob Zuma matter.

"The Supreme Court of Appeal found that Mr Hofmeyr, inasmuch as he thought he was promoting the objectives of the NPA, he actually subverted those objectives and achieved the opposite," Majavu said.

He said Hofmeyr, too, was subjected to judicial criticism.

"Was there any inquiry against him? None. Did the professional body … do anything about it, none. Even when we raised it in an open inquiry, nothing happened. We raised that issue and nobody ran with it and I am raising it again today," Majavu said.

In its unanimous judgment, the Constitutional Court held that the GCB had not established that the appeal fell within the Constitutional Court’s jurisdiction.

The court said the matter did not raise a constitutional issue nor a matter which raised an arguable point of law of general public importance.

"For all these reasons, I conclude that the GCB has not established that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of this court. This means that the appeal cannot be entertained," justice Chris Jafta said in his judgment, which was endorsed by all 10 justices.