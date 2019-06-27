Joburgers might shop more often, but Capetonians drop more cash - study

New research has revealed that consumers spend more money in Cape Town stores, while Johannesburg enjoys more regular sales than the Mother City.

The global research analysed how retailers across regions perform.

The 2019 Retail Industry Benchmarks Report, released on Tuesday by Vend - a cloud-based retail software platform for independent retailers - assesses the state of independent retailers around the world.

According to the report, independent stores in Cape Town record an average of 374 transactions per month, compared with 470 transactions over the same period in Johannesburg stores.

However, average transaction values are significantly higher in Cape Town: R547 per transaction, compared to R366 in Johannesburg.

“Gross margins were also higher in Cape Town (47%) than in Johannesburg (43%),” the report found.