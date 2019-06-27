Manhunt for Verulam's Timothy the tortoise

The owner of a tortoise that went missing from her yard in Verulam, north of Durban, believes the reptile might still be in the area.

Farisha Pillay told TimesLIVE it was believed three boys, aged between 10 and 13, had stolen Timothy the tortoise on Wednesday.

"Three boys, who often come into our yard to beg for food, may have taken him, because people saw the tortoise with them," she said.

Pillay said Timothy's enclosure was recently made more secure after he was attacked by a neighbour's dogs.

"We had made sure that he would not be able to get out. But those that took him had cut the fence to pull him out."

Pillay called a local security company to search the area for Timothy, who is about eight years old.

"They went into Mountview, but couldn't find him. We are now putting up posters and hoping that someone sees him and contacts us."

Timothy had been a family pet for about seven years.

"We are lost without him. We just want him back home."