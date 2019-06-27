'My family could have lost their provider' - Tembisa man fears for his life after brazen robbery

Collins Mashamaite fears for his life after he was robbed of R25,000 in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, last week - and he is worried the robbers might strike again.

The 40-year-old man was speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday after a video of the incident surfaced. Mashamaite said he was worried that the robbery was an "inside job".

He said he recalled being held up at gunpoint by two men who "mysteriously" followed him in a VW from a Standard Bank branch after he had to cash a cheque.

"I was scared. I didn't understand what was happening. Everything happened very quickly," he said.

His robbery was caught on camera just outside his logistics company. He said he had worked for the company for 14 years. He and his colleague had been waiting for the gate to open when the robbers broke his window, forced themselves into the car, searched him and demanded the money.