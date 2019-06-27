Paramedics robbed at gunpoint while treating patient in Soweto

City of Johannesburg paramedics were robbed of their belongings after they responded to an emergency call in Soweto on Wednesday evening.

"They arrived on the scene and started treating the patient. While they were working, a car pulled up next to them. A group of armed men got out and robbed them at gunpoint," Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said.

Radebe said the two paramedics were robbed of their cellphones, wallets and "everything they had on them".

She said the incident happened in Dobsonville.

"We have our trauma counsellor with them to ensure that they are okay," said Radebe.