Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days

The cold fronts will start being felt from Thursday night.

"There will be a few cold fronts, one starting tonight [Thursday] in the Western Cape going into tomorrow [Friday]. There will be rain and strong winds,” SA Weather Service forecaster Wayne Venter said.

"On Sunday afternoon there will be a big cold front which will make landfall and will move over the central parts of the country into Gauteng," he added.

There will be rainy conditions over the Free State, and snow on Monday over the Western Cape and the Drakensberg, according to Venter.

"There is going to be snow and rain. South Africans should dress warmly and keep a safe distance when driving. Farmers should also be prepared to protect their stock," he said.