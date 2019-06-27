South Africa

Thief burnt while trying to steal copper cables

27 June 2019 - 07:37 By Nico Gous
A cable thief was burnt after setting alight a transformer in Heidelberg, Gauteng.
A cable thief was burnt after setting alight a transformer in Heidelberg, Gauteng.
Image: Times Media

A man who was burnt after trying to steal copper cables from a transformer in Heidelberg, Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

Heidelberg station commander Col Amanda Viljoen said in a media statement on Wednesday that an electrician was called out after a fire broke out at a transformer.

When he arrived, the transformer and some nearby shrubs were on fire. The electrician called the fire brigade, who came to extinguish the fire.

“After the fire was extinguished, a young man was seen lying unconscious with his clothes burnt. Paramedics were called to attend to the burnt and unconscious young man who was taken to Heidelberg hospital for further medical treatment as he sustained serious burns,” Viljoen said.

The electrician and police investigated the cause of the fire and found that the man had been cutting a current cable.

Viljoen said the police will charge the man after he has recovered from his injuries.

She asked residents to not damage essential infrastructure because it leads to “the meltdown of the country’s economy”.

MORE:

Inquest launched after baby dies when police fire teargas during Philippi protest

An inquest has been ordered into the death of a four-month-old baby after teargas was fired by police during protests in Marikana in Philippi, Cape ...
News
2 hours ago

'I have no purpose without her': Mother's emotional reaction to death of daughter Siam Lee's 'killer'

With the murder trial scheduled for July now scrapped, Siam Lee's mom is left with nothing but her pain.
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Armed men take R25,000 from man after bank withdrawal

A 40-year-old man was robbed of R25,000 that he had just withdrawn in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. As the man stopped at his business premises, ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  2. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  3. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  4. It was their fault that I beat them, says serial rapist South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X