Trains run an hour late as Prasa employees stage impromptu protest

An impromptu protest by employees of rail company Prasa resulted in major train delays in Cape Town on Thursday – leaving many early peak-hour commuters stranded.

In a statement, Metrorail Western Cape apologised "unreservedly for trains coming to a halt across the region this morning". The protests resulted in trains being delayed for about an hour.

"The delays are attributed to two incidents. First, a small group of employees elected to disregard Prasa procedures to raise their concerns. Regional management immediately addressed the issue and employees resumed work thereafter," read the statement.

Metrorail said the second incident was the death of a pedestrian, which was reported at 8.25am outside Elsies River Station.

Trains were re-directed on to an alternative line resulting in platform changes between Tygerberg and Woltemade stations. Emergency services responded and the affected lines were expected to re-open as soon as investigations by police, who were still on site, were completed.