'We cannot have South Africans, like myself, using derogatory language': Agrizzi apologises

"I'm really sorry, because the wounds are still raw and for me to have been one of the people to rub salt in those wounds was despicable," state capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi said on Thursday.

The former Bosasa CEO will pay R200,000 to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra, Johannesburg, following his use of the k-word in a recorded audio clip played during his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry earlier this year.

This comes after Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) entered into settlement talks during a meeting on June 13. The settlement was made a court order on Thursday by the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

As part of the deal, Agrizzi also agreed to issue a public apology, to be published on the SAHRC's website.

The SAHRC had intended to bring a claim of discrimination and hate speech against Agrizzi.

Speaking outside court, SAHRC Gauteng manager Buang Jones told the media that use of the k-word is "intentionally hateful and disparaging".

"We see this (the Agrizzi settlement) as a restorative measure. We see this as one South African wanting to contribute to the betterment of our society."

Agrizzi ad libbed his apology outside court because "one cannot read an apology if it's sincere".

"The apology is from the heart."

"We have got a beautiful country. We cannot have South Africans, like myself, going out there and using derogatory [language], and using the k-word or anything derogatory," said Agrizzi.

Barney Mokgatle from the foundation that will receive the donation from Agrizzi told the media: "Our parents suffered under apartheid system using the k-word."

Mokgatle added: "When one sinner repents, angels sing glory in heaven. In those words, I'm asking South Africans to open their hearts to have an open place where they can forgive."