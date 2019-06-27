What annoys you during a meeting? Professionals share their frustrations

Sitting in meetings is not always fun - but some people have bad habits which can make the whole experience even worse.

TimesLIVE spoke to a number of professionals and asked what annoyed them the most during meetings.

Businessman Tshiamo Tolamo said he cannot stand it when a person talking in a meeting is unsure of themselves.

“Just when they say ‘uuuhm’ or ‘uuuhn’ all the time, like they aren’t sure of what they are saying, annoys me. It defeats me deep within my soul," he said.

Tolamo added: “Also when someone else is using the phone and texting during a meeting is a pet peeve of mine.”

Former sales manager Vishay Ramkolowan also does not like it when people are on the phone during meetings.

“A phone needs to be on silent and not visible in a meeting,” he said.