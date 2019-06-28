Activists celebrate as Growthpoint denied application to evict occupiers of Cape Town property

Social justice activists broke out in song and dance outside the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning as they celebrated what they called a "victory of David over Goliath".

This was after the court dismissed an application to grant property giant Growthpoint a final court interdict to stop members of Reclaim the City from occupying its new Foreshore property, currently known as Site B. The developer controversially bought the property from the city of Cape Town at a huge discount.

Judge Judith Cloete found that when it applied for an interim interdict to stop members of Reclaim the City, Growthpoint had not acted in good faith as it didn’t disclose all the material facts when it brought the ex parte application.

The application followed a protest on December 4 2018, when a group of around 30 protesters from Reclaim the City, Unite Behind and the Social Justice Coalition occupied a parking lot at the bottom of Loop Street in Cape Town, building 11 shacks in protest against the city’s housing policy – which they claimed prevented the poor from living in the city.