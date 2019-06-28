South Africa

Alleged attacker of pastor in EFF cap hands himself over to police

28 June 2019 - 11:31 By Iavan Pijoos

The man allegedly caught on camera assaulting a 38-year-old pastor in an EFF cap at a West Rand fuel station a week ago has handed himself over to police.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the man was detained at the Roodepoort police station on Friday morning. Makhubela said he was charged with assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

A complaint was lodged with police by Ron Rambebu, who said he was attacked by the man at an Engen garage in Horizon Park, Roodepoort, on Friday last week.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

In the first video, a man wearing a black T-shirt is seen paying for items at the garage shop.

In the second video, Rambebu is seen being approached by a man near the petrol pumps.

The man punches Rambebu several times through his car window.

Rambebu drives off, while the man and his friend wait at a white Ford Mustang.

When Rambebu gets out of his car, the men drive off.

Rambebu said after the incident he returned to the garage to get the CCTV footage and opened a case with police.

