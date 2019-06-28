Bara baby kidnap suspect freed on R10,000 bail

Kereleng Ramoisa, the alleged Bara baby snatcher, took a deep breath and smiled briefly on learning she would be released from police custody on R10,000 bail.

"God is great ...," a family member exclaimed.

The 24-year-old Soweto woman briefly appeared at the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday. She was arrested on June 7, a day after a newborn baby was allegedly abducted from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Dressed in a shiny pink tracksuit, Ramoisa faced down as she took to the dock, shortly before learning her fate.

She has not pleaded to the charge.

Ramoisa's lawyer, Gift Makete, did not make any submissions to magistrate David Mhangu on Friday.

The prosecution signalled the matter was not a schedule 6 offence and would therefore not oppose bail.

Mhangu told Ramoisa that her bail application had been granted on a few conditions and warned that if she failed to abide to the conditions, the bail would be forfeited and a warrant of arrest would be issued.