Boat capsizes in False Bay, leaving one dead, one critical and one still missing

One sailor died, one is missing, and another hospitalised after their boat capsized in False Bay on Thursday amid rough sea conditions and strong northwesterly winds.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Simon’s Town station commander Darren Zimmerman said in a media statement on Thursday they were tipped off on Thursday at 4.03pm.

A 30ft boat launched from Kalk Bay capsized and was adrift in near Simon’s Town in False Bay.

“During an extensive air, sea and shoreline search two of the missing men were located at sea clinging onto a floatation buoy at sea and they were recovered onto a sea rescue craft,” Zimmerman said.

One sailor was declared dead. One was suffering from hypothermia, in a “critical condition” and hospitalised.

“Despite the extensive search no sign of the third man has been found,” Zimmerman said.

“The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services. It appears from preliminary investigations that the boat may have capsized from unknown causes at around midday.”

The police and the SA Maritime Safety Authority are investigating the incident.