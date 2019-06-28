South Africa

Durban's acting mayor Fawzia Peer back at work following 'poisoning' scare

28 June 2019 - 16:14 By Suthentira Govender
Acting mayor Fawzia Peer resumed her duties on Friday following a hurried trip to hospital the previous day.
Image: eThekwini Municipality

It was business as usual for Durban’s acting mayor Fawzia Peer on Friday following a poisoning scare at a drama-filled full council sitting the previous day.

An eThekwini Municipality Twitter post showed a smiling Peer attending the African Forum for Urban Security meeting.

"We are glad to be joined by Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer who will be wrapping up yet another fruitful Afus Bureau meeting.

"Addressing the poison incident, she confirmed that she is doing well and is thankful for the public’s concern and well wishes," the municipality tweeted.

On Thursday DA caucus leader Nicole Graham tweeted: "The speaker just announced that there is paraffin in someone’s water bottle and told us not to drink the water. The deputy mayor just left abruptly covering her mouth. What the hell just happened?"

A short while later Graham tweeted that she thought she may have just witnessed someone try to poison Peer.

Peer is acting mayor after mayor Zandile Gumede took a 30-day leave of absence following her arrest over charges related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender.

It is understood that Peer rushed to a Durban hospital accompanied by her bodyguards.

Calls to Peer went unanswered.

However, in a statement the city denied the acting mayor had been poisoned, adding that it was awaiting laboratory test results and a doctor’s report.

The municipality did not respond to a TimesLIVE query about the outcome of the medical tests.

