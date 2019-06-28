KZN to crack whip on municipalities which incurred R2.94bn in irregular expenditure

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has mandated the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to conduct an assessment of all 54 municipalities in the province which incurred R2.94bn in irregular expenditure in the past financial year.

Delivering his state of the province address in the KZN legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, Zikalala said the regression in the performance by municipalities was of great concern to the provincial government.

The province, he said, was particularly concerned about high levels of consumer debt, as well as irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

He said the report on the audit outcomes for the 2017/18 financial delivered by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday depicted a "terrible state of local government that is in decline, where public officials are simply not implementing advice".