South Africa

Man arrested for alleged attack on homeless man in Pretoria

28 June 2019 - 10:15 By Iavan Pijoos

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a homeless man in the Muckleneuk area earlier this year, police said on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the arrest came after the victim opened a case last week.

"He was traced and then arrested around Sunnyside," Makhubela said.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Five homeless men have been found dead in the area of Muckleneuk in the past month.

Previously, police said all five victims were "male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night".

Makhubela said the man had not been linked to the five murders. 

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the identities of three of the men were known to the police.

"Through processes we managed to identify three of the men. We are now trying to locate their families. We cannot give out their names until their families are located," Masondo said.

All homeless people were urged to remain vigilant and to sleep in groups.

