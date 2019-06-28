South Africa

Man convicted of raping and murdering his 18-month-old niece

28 June 2019 - 13:21 By Nico Gous
A man has been sentenced to two life terms for the rape and murder of his brother's child.
A man has been sentenced to two life terms for the rape and murder of his brother's child.
Image: 123rf.com/Allan Swart

A man has been convicted of raping and murdering his brother’s 18-month-old child.

The Mtubatuba High Court in KwaZulu-Natal convicted the man, 28, from Esikhaleni to two life terms on Thursday.

“During June 2018, the mother left her 18-month-old child with her husband’s brother at Mpembeni in Esikhaleni and proceeded to a local mall. When she returned home, she noticed that her child was in distress and in pain. The accused denied any knowledge of what happened to the child,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Friday.

“The following day, the mother discovered that her child had passed away during the night.”

A postmortem found that the child died as a consequence of the rape.

MORE:

Two cops arrested for car theft, possession of house-breaking tools

Two Western Cape police constables are among five people arrested for car theft and being in possession of house-breaking implements.
News
1 hour ago

Alleged attacker of pastor in EFF cap hands himself over to police

The man allegedly caught on camera assaulting a 38-year-old pastor at a Johannesburg fuel station a week ago has handed himself over to police.
News
2 hours ago

Bara baby kidnap suspect freed on R10,000 bail

Kereleng Ramoisa, the alleged Bara baby snatcher, took a deep breath and smiled briefly on learning she would be released from police custody on ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  2. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  4. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men take R25,000 from man after bank withdrawal South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X