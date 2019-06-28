Man convicted of raping and murdering his 18-month-old niece

A man has been convicted of raping and murdering his brother’s 18-month-old child.

The Mtubatuba High Court in KwaZulu-Natal convicted the man, 28, from Esikhaleni to two life terms on Thursday.

“During June 2018, the mother left her 18-month-old child with her husband’s brother at Mpembeni in Esikhaleni and proceeded to a local mall. When she returned home, she noticed that her child was in distress and in pain. The accused denied any knowledge of what happened to the child,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Friday.

“The following day, the mother discovered that her child had passed away during the night.”

A postmortem found that the child died as a consequence of the rape.