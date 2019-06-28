Maritzburg municipality 'lets water go to waste', as residents queue at tap

While a water leak runs unattended in Pavilion informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg, about 100 residents are sharing one communal tap.

Residents say the leak has been running for years, not far from the single tap.

Residents have connected a pipe to a second leak, which they use to collect water.

They use stones to prevent water from coming out of the burst pipe when no one is fetching water.

They told GroundUp both leaks have been reported to the municipality but nothing has been done.

Thobile Khumalo has lived in Pavilion for two years. “All of us are using one tap. The residents decided to connect a pipe to collect water that is always running unattended. The matter has been reported to Msunduzi municipality. We have not seen anyone [come] from the municipality to fix it,” said Khumalo.

She said she lives far away from where the tap is.

“The elderly suffer the most. They can’t walk to the communal tap.”

“Residents need two or three proper taps,” said Hlengiwe Khuboni. When GroundUp visited she had come to fetch water with her 20-litre container.