South Africa

Rapist, housebreaker will have several lifetimes to think about his crimes

28 June 2019 - 12:40 By Nico Gous
Mhlonipheni Mjadu has been jailed for rape, attempted rape, robbery and house break-ins.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

A rapist has been served with a jail sentence of 292 years.

The Mtubatuba High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday sentenced Mhlonipheni Mjadu, 25, for 19 crimes he committed from 2013 to 2016.

“Mjadu was accused of terrorising the community of Esikhaleni since 2013. He would forcefully enter the victims' homes and attack them. He threatened his victims with a firearm before he raped and robbed them,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Friday.

A police constable arrested Mjadu in January 2016 after he tried to steal the officer’s gun. The constable overpowered him.

Mjadu committed:

  • seven rapes;
  • five robberies;
  • six house break-ins; and
  • one attempted rape.

