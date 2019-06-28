South Africa

Suspect shot dead in foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga

28 June 2019 - 09:13 By Iavan Pijoos
One robber was shot dead and a second was wounded when a group of armed men attempted to rob a cash-in-transit van near the Nkomazi magistrate's court in Boschfontein, Mpumalanga, on Thursday morning.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

One man was shot dead and a second was wounded during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Boschfontein, Mpumalanga, police said on Friday.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said a group of armed men attempted to rob a cash van when a shootout broke out with security officers.

During the shootout, one of the alleged robbers was killed and a second wounded.

The incident happened on Thursday morning near the Nkomazi magistrate's court.

"The wounded suspect and eight of his accomplices managed to flee the scene in six vehicles.

"At the time when they [suspects] were fleeing the scene, one of their vehicles collided with a tree. Police later discovered that it had been fitted with false registration number plates," Mathe said.

No arrests had been made.

Mathe said police had notified the department of health to be on the lookout for the wounded suspect who might seek medical attention.

