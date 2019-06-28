Two cops arrested for car theft, possession of house-breaking tools

Two Western Cape police constables are among five people arrested for car theft and being in possession of house-breaking implements.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said two suspicious cars, a VW Caddy and a marked police Opel Corsa, were spotted in Bellville around 10.30pm on Thursday.

The cars stopped at a residence in De Grendel Avenue, Parow North.

Traut said the men became aware of the police presence and fled. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicles were forced to stop.

He said the VW Caddy, an official police car, was driven by a police constable and had two passengers.

Traut said the Opel Corsa, also a police car, was driven by a community member and his passenger was a police constable.

Both vehicles were fitted with cloned registration plates. He said it was later established that the cars were removed from the police station without the necessary authorisation.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 35, were also found in possession of house-breaking implements, including a crowbar, cable ties and gloves.

They are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of house-breaking implements and theft of number plates.

"Their involvement in house-robbery cases is now being investigated as one of the vehicles were seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville earlier this month," Traut said.