South Africa

Union claims MultiChoice retrenchments on ice... 'for now'

28 June 2019 - 19:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Unions say they have successfully stopped retrenchments at Multichoice after engagements with the company on Friday.
Unions say they have successfully stopped retrenchments at Multichoice after engagements with the company on Friday.
Image: Supplied

The Information Communication and Technology Union (ICTU) on Friday claimed that it had temporarily stopped retrenchments at MultiChoice, citing issues with the process.

In a statement, the union said it had met with the company earlier in the day.

It said that it had made a "compelling submission" that the process be withdrawn wholly, and that voluntary retrenchment and severance package letters be "unconditionally" withdrawn.

"And should MultiChoice wish to proceed, it should first consult with unions,” the ICTU said.

It added: “Unions were successful in stopping the process for now."

MultiChoice last week announced a business "realignment" that affected nearly 2,200 jobs in its call centres and walk-in centres.

MultiChoice confirmed in a statement that it had met with unions on Friday. It did not address the union's claims that the retrenchment process had been put on ice.

The company said it had informed employees within its customer care (call centre) and walk-in centres that it had completed its first engagement with unions and other relevant stakeholders.

“We respect the spirit that prevailed in the meeting which was one of open conversations and candour.

“As a responsible employer, we are empathetic to the plight of the employees that are being consulted as part of the proposed restructuring process. We are encouraged that the relevant labour unions share the same views around ensuring the wellbeing of our employees as we consult on a very difficult process,” said MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu.

He said the company would on Monday respond to feedback it received during the meeting with stakeholders “as we continue seeking consensus on the matter at hand”.

“The company looks forward to further engagements with labour unions as well as our WPF and will continue to exercise due diligence in ensuring we remain compliant with the letter and the spirit of the Labour Relations Act,” Heshu said.

MORE

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice to tune out jobs

MultiChoice to start a consultation process in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act with 2,194 employees
Business
5 days ago

MultiChoice to slash jobs in call and customer care centres: 'People prefer to engage digitally'

Staff will be offered voluntary severence packages as part of a major business 'realignment'
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  2. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  4. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men take R25,000 from man after bank withdrawal South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X