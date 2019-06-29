Court interdicts Ekurhuleni from reblocking informal settlement

Emmanuel Sithole, the advocate representing the city, denied that consent had not been obtained. He said the community had even written a petition to the city requesting that reblocking be expedited because the community needed the services.

“[The city] had to go out of its way to get money it had not budgeted for in that financial year to start the reblocking process,” he said.

Sithole made a distinction between demolitions and reblocking. He said SERI kept referring to reblocking as “demolitions” but “they don’t finish the sentence”.

“If they had said ‘demolitions and rebuilding elsewhere’, we would have accepted that, but they just leave it at ‘demolitions’… What we are doing is not demolishing, we are developing the community and providing them with services that they desperately need,” he said.

But Nkosi said it did not matter what it was called. “The fact is that people’s homes are being demolished in the process without their consent,” he said.

Sithole said that if the court found reblocking to be unlawful, it would prevent other community members from receiving services. He claimed that resident, Joseph Sithole, who is an applicant in the case, had already received electricity and was now preventing others from receiving it.

“He has rebuilt his home after benefiting from our services and now he is blocking everyone behind him from getting services,” said Sithole.

But Nkosi disputed that Joseph Sithole had electricity in his home. “There is an electrical Eskom pylon with wires by his house, but it has not been connected. There is no electricity running through his house,” he said. “In fact, [Joseph Sithole] has been told that the day he removes his wall is the day he will get electricity.”

Nkosi said Sithole had failed to mention another applicant whose house had not been demolished yet. “She fears that if reblocking happens, her house that she has built with her hard earned money will be affected.”