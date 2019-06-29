South Africa

Mother and two children killed in house fire in Katlehong

29 June 2019 - 16:25 By TimesLIVE
A mother and her two children were killed in a house fire in Katlehong on the East Rand on Friday night. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Two young children were among three family members killed in a house fire in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Friday night, SABC News reported.    

Firefighters who arrived on the scene were unable to save the two small children and their mother, it said.

According to reports, the woman and her children’s charred remains were found in a burnt bedroom. One of the children killed was a three-month-old baby, the other a four-year-old boy, the reports said.

The fire was allegedly caused by an electrical heater that was left unmonitored, SABC News said, adding that police were investigating the matter.

