Numsa wins ConCourt appeal against dismissal of KZN company workers

Note from editor: We incorrectly reported that the company concerned was Dunlop Tyres, instead of Dunlop Mixing and Technical Services (Pty) Ltd. We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has won its appeal in the Constitutional Court against the unfair dismissal of 65 workers at Dunlop Mixing and Technical Services (Pty) Ltd in KwaZulu-Natal almost seven years ago.

Judgment was handed down on Friday.

The workers were dismissed after a month-long strike by 200 workers at Dunlop Mixing and Technical Services (Pty) Ltd which started in August 2012 and was plagued by violence. The workers were taken through a disciplinary process and dismissed on the basis of alleged misconduct, violence and intimidation.

But Numsa challenged the fairness of the dismissals on the basis that 65 workers who had not been individually identified as part of the strike, were dismissed because of “derivative misconduct”.

“This is defined as a situation where an employee who has knowledge of wrongdoing towards his or her employer subsequently fails to disclose such knowledge to their employer. It is also known as ‘snitching’. We took the matter up through arbitration, and they were reinstated,” explained Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

But Dunlop Mixing and Technical Services (Pty) Ltd was unhappy with the outcome, she said, and took the matter on review at the Labour Court. The decision was overturned and workers were dismissed.

“Numsa appealed the decision to the Labour Appeals Court because we believed the decision was unfair, but unfortunately the LAC upheld this decision. We then appealed to the Constitutional Court, and finally, we won the appeal at the Apex court.