Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist

Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers who shot and killed a security guard in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said that as many as 10 gunmen, armed with pistols and rifles, stormed a Dion Wired outlet at the Woodmead Retail Park.

“[They] entered the shop and held staff and customers at gunpoint. The suspects then took an undisclosed number of cellphones which were on display, before robbing customers of their cellphones, wedding rings and wrist watches,” he said.

As the men were making their escape, they were confronted by a security guard. The guard was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Masondo said the gang were said to be driving four different cars which had been identified by witnesses to the robbery.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that might help apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111."