South Africa

Iqbal Survé sues for R100m over article that called him a lying narcissist

30 June 2019 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS
Iqbal Survé is unhappy about an article Fin24 ran about him.
Image: Gallo Images

The chair of Independent Media said a 2016 article by Terry Bell, published on Fin24.com, painted him as a narcissist and a liar.

In papers filed in the Cape Town high court on Friday, Iqbal Survé said the article, “Fact-checking Iqbal Survé’s bold bio leaves more questions”, impugned his reputation and good standing in the media industry.

Bell’s article said Survé had lied about having a close relationship with Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada; about having trained as a mahout elephant handler; and about having assisted Bafana Bafana and the Indian cricket team.

The journalist dismissed Survé’s R100m claim as “an absolute joke”, adding: “There are far more important things in life to occupy one’s thoughts with.”

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


