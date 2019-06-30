Kruger National Park faces delays as workers fail to report for duty

SA National Parks (SANParks) management said there had been no disruptions at the Kruger National Park on Sunday amid a rumoured strike but that the majority of employees had stayed away from work.

"We have just received a report and been informed that everything is running per normal - except that there were some minor delays in the operations," said SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla.

The announcement comes after workers threatened to withdraw labour due to a dispute over payment for work on Sundays and public holidays.

"The dispute is over payments for Sunday and public holidays. The current format is 0.5% of what they currently earn but are demanding a 1.5% increase," said Phaahla.

An independent assessment to look into the feasibility of granting workers a 1% increase was under way according to Phaahla.

He said the park employed over 2,300 workers and those who had threatened to strike were in the minority. Following the threat, Phaahla said security and contingency measures had been put in place to deal with the possibility of a strike.